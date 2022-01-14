Columbus Crew acquire Jake Morris in trade with Seattle Sounders

The Crew have acquired Morris' MLS Homegrown Priority from Seattle, with the Sounders getting $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2022. Seattle could net additional allocation money should Morris meet performance-based incentives.

“We would like to welcome Jake to the Crew,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Jake is a young player whose addition to our roster will help increase the depth of our backline. We look forward to incorporating him into our squad and working with him as he continues his professional development.”