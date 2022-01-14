Columbus Crew acquire Jake Morris in trade with Seattle Sounders

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CLB receive: defender Jake Morris
- SEA receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money
The Columbus Crew have signed Jake Morris following a trade with the Seattle Sounders, the club announced Friday.
The Crew have acquired Morris' MLS Homegrown Priority from Seattle, with the Sounders getting $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2022. Seattle could net additional allocation money should Morris meet performance-based incentives.
Morris joins his younger brother in Columbus, highly-touted homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris, making the duo the 19th pair of siblings to play together in MLS.
“We would like to welcome Jake to the Crew,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Jake is a young player whose addition to our roster will help increase the depth of our backline. We look forward to incorporating him into our squad and working with him as he continues his professional development.”
Jake Morris started playing his youth soccer in Florida with Weston FC before joining Seattle's academy where he played from 2016-2018, making four appearances for USL Championship affiliate Seattle Sounders 2 (later re-branded Tacoma Defiance). He enjoyed a standout stint at Tyler Junior College before finishing his collegiate career at Campbell University, where he scored seven goals and tallied nine assists in 28 games.
This week Columbus have also signed homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki and free agent defender Jalil Anibaba as they look to rebound from a 2021 season that saw the club miss the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.