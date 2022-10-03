MLS NEXT Pro

Columbus Crew 2 to host St. Louis CITY2 in inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

- MLS NEXT Pro Cup to be Played October 8 at Lower.com Field in Columbus -

The first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup will take place Saturday, October 8 in Columbus, Ohio when the number one seeds from MLS NEXT Pro’s inaugural season face off. Eastern Conference Champion Columbus Crew 2 will take on Western Conference Champion St Louis CITY2 at Lower.com Field (5:30 p.m. ET) to determine the first MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion.

The MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs began with an eight-team field, led by top-seeded Crew 2 in the East and first-placed CITY2 in the West. Sunday’s Conference Finals featured the four regular season Division Champions after the higher-seeded teams all advanced from the Conference Semifinals the week prior.

Crew 2 defeated Toronto FC II, 4-3, in a thrilling Eastern Conference Final Sunday night. With his team trailing 2-1 in stoppage time, Toronto’s Themi Antonoglou (90’+3’) forced extra time to keep TFC II’s chances alive. Antonoglou then quickly put Toronto ahead with an incredible goal from midfield just four minutes into the extra session. Columbus battled back, scoring twice in the last 11 minutes, including Coleman Gannon’s game-winner in the final minute (119’).

Later Sunday night, St Louis CITY2 defeated Tacoma Defiance, 2-1, in the Western Conference Final. CITY2 led 2-0 in the second half after goals by Tomáš Ostrák (31’) and Josh Dolling (59’) before Abdoulaye Cissoko’s successful penalty kick (76’) brought Tacoma within a goal. St Louis held off the Defiance comeback attempt to capture the Western Conference title.

Tickets for MLS NEXT Pro Cup at Lower.com Field are available at Ticketmaster.com and fans everywhere can watch MLS NEXT Pro Cup live on mlsnextpro.com

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, Vancouver create Decision Day momentum in Week 33

Pulisic, McKennie calm (some) nerves after USMNT’s sour pre-World Cup window
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Is Lucas Cavallini forcing his way onto Canada’s World Cup roster?

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín to retire after 2022 MLS season

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Seattle Sounders FC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three big questions following Seattle Sounders FC's 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Was Chicharito Diving or Did He Get Fouled? | Instant Replay
7:47

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | October 02, 2022
4:13

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 33 in MLS!
20:20

GOAL: Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC - 96th minute
0:29

