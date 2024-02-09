Colorado Rapids transfer Braian Galván to Banfield

The move ends four seasons in Colorado for the 23-year-old Argentine. He initially joined the club from Argentina’s Club Atlético Colón in January 2020, and now departs with 4g/4a in 53 games (22 starts).

"We’d like to thank Braian for all that he has done for the club on and off the pitch. We wish him all the best in the upcoming season," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.