Colorado Rapids transfer Braian Galván to Banfield

The Colorado Rapids have transferred midfielder Braian Galván to Argentine top-flight side Banfield, the club announced Friday.

The move ends four seasons in Colorado for the 23-year-old Argentine. He initially joined the club from Argentina’s Club Atlético Colón in January 2020, and now departs with 4g/4a in 53 games (22 starts).

"We’d like to thank Braian for all that he has done for the club on and off the pitch. We wish him all the best in the upcoming season," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

With Galvan's exit, Colorado have moved on from 14 players from their 2023 squad.

Their upcoming campaign, steered by new manager Chris Armas, gets underway on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

