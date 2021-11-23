Colorado Rapids to donate 30 meals for every fan who attends Thanksgiving game

Find yourself in the Denver area this Thanksgiving and want to give back to your community? Swing by Thursday’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers to do exactly that (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

Every fan who’s inside Dick’s Sporting Goods Park before kickoff of the clubs’ Western Conference Semifinal will result in 30 meals being donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies. All they need to do is show up, then the Rapids and Kroenke Sports Charities take care of the rest.

“Our Thanksgiving Day playoff match is going to be a momentous day in our club’s history, not only because of its significance on the pitch, but because of the potential impact it can have in helping those in need in Colorado,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado executive VP & general manager, said in a release.