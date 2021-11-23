Colorado Rapids to donate 30 meals for every fan who attends Thanksgiving game

Find yourself in the Denver area this Thanksgiving and want to give back to your community? Swing by Thursday’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers to do exactly that (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).
Every fan who’s inside Dick’s Sporting Goods Park before kickoff of the clubs’ Western Conference Semifinal will result in 30 meals being donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies. All they need to do is show up, then the Rapids and Kroenke Sports Charities take care of the rest.
“Our Thanksgiving Day playoff match is going to be a momentous day in our club’s history, not only because of its significance on the pitch, but because of the potential impact it can have in helping those in need in Colorado,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado executive VP & general manager, said in a release.
“Hosting the first Thanksgiving Day game in MLS history is a privilege and something we knew would be a wonderful opportunity to benefit our local community. Thanks to KSE Charities and the generous donations from our partners, our fans won’t just be supporting their favorite team by attending the match, they’ll also be supporting their fellow Coloradans.”
The Rapids are the West’s No. 1 seed, while Portland are the No. 4 seed and advanced after winning last weekend’s Round One game against Minnesota United FC.
Colorado earned the West’s top spot, and its commensurate 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot, with a commanding victory over LAFC on Decision Day. This year, they’ve gone 1W-0L-1D against Portland.
“Thanksgiving is about coming together – with your family, your friends and as a community – and it's only when we come together that we have the opportunity to create meaningful change and provide a lasting impact on those around us," senior director of community relations & youth programming Caitlin Kinser said in a release.
"The Colorado Rapids and Kroenke Sports Charities are delighted to partner with Food Bank of the Rockies and give back meals to those in need this holiday season.”