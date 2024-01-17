Colorado Rapids sign SuperDraft picks Frederick, Jones & Stewart-Baynes

Transfer Tracker

The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Wayne Frederick, winger Kimani Stewart-Baynes and defender Nate Jones, three of the top five 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selections, the club announced Wednesday.

  • Frederick (No. 2 overall) is signed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.
  • Stewart-Baynes, a Generation adidas signing (No. 4 overall), is signed through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28.
  • Jones, who was initially picked by Austin FC (No. 5 overall) before a draft-day trade, is signed through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-27.

"We're excited to welcome three young talented players in Wayne, Kimani and Nate to the Rapids," club president Pádraig Smith said in a statement. "We believe all three possess the type of high-end potential and character we look for in the draft.

"Their addition provides increased depth to our group and brings more pace, power and personality into our squad as we continue preparations for the upcoming season."

Frederick had 3g/3a in 17 appearances during his sophomore season at Duke University; Stewart-Baynes was named 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year at the University of Maryland; and Jones was a First Team All-Pac 12 player during his junior year at the University of Washington.

"We are happy to add these three young, hungry players to complement our existing group," said head coach Chris Armas. "We have confidence that these players can seamlessly integrate and execute our style of play."

The Rapids also announced their final three 2024 SuperDraft selections – forward Palmer Ault, defender Anderson Rosa and forward Gunnar Studenhofft – will return to their respective colleges. Colorado will retain their MLS rights due to SuperDraft regulations.

Colorado, who have signed US men's national team players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic this winter, begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

