Colorado Rapids sign SuperDraft picks Frederick, Jones & Stewart-Baynes

"Their addition provides increased depth to our group and brings more pace, power and personality into our squad as we continue preparations for the upcoming season."

"We're excited to welcome three young talented players in Wayne, Kimani and Nate to the Rapids," club president Pádraig Smith said in a statement. "We believe all three possess the type of high-end potential and character we look for in the draft.

The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Wayne Frederick, winger Kimani Stewart-Baynes and defender Nate Jones, three of the top five 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selections, the club announced Wednesday.

See how the Rapids technical staff scouted and made selections for the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, including our newest signings Wayne Frederick, Nate Jones and Kimani Stewart-Baynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/O02rnslNSJ

Frederick had 3g/3a in 17 appearances during his sophomore season at Duke University; Stewart-Baynes was named 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year at the University of Maryland; and Jones was a First Team All-Pac 12 player during his junior year at the University of Washington.

"We are happy to add these three young, hungry players to complement our existing group," said head coach Chris Armas. "We have confidence that these players can seamlessly integrate and execute our style of play."

The Rapids also announced their final three 2024 SuperDraft selections – forward Palmer Ault, defender Anderson Rosa and forward Gunnar Studenhofft – will return to their respective colleges. Colorado will retain their MLS rights due to SuperDraft regulations.