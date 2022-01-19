Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Bryan Acosta after Re-Entry Draft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Bryan Acosta through the 2023 MLS season with a 2024 option, the club announced Wednesday.

The Honduran international was selected by Colorado in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft (Stage 2) after being a Designated Player for FC Dallas.

“We’re delighted to bring a player of Bryan’s quality to Colorado,” Rapids EVP and general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “Bryan is a dynamic midfielder with experience within our league and at an international level. His power, technical play and ability on both sides of the ball will be an asset to our midfield. We look forward to welcoming him to our group ahead of the new season.”

Acosta, 28, contributed two goals and five assists in 60 appearances (49 starts) with FCD over the last three seasons. Before signing with FC Dallas in 2019, he featured for Tenerife in Spain's Segunda División.

He has been a regular for Honduras on the international level since 2014, scoring two goals in 51 appearances.

Acosta joins a deep midfield group in Colorado after Kellyn Acosta was traded to LAFC. The 2022 Concacaf Champions League participant, Western Conference leaders last season, also boast Jack Price and Mark-Anthony Kaye among key options in central park.

