Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids re-sign center back Drew Moor

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed center back Drew Moor through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

The 37-year-old returns for a 10th season in Burgundy after rejoining the Rapids ahead of the 2020 season. In 2021, Moor played 300 minutes across 12 matches, reaching his 400th career MLS appearance and 200th appearance with Colorado to help the Rapids to a club-record 61 points and first-ever finish atop the Western Conference.

“Few players are as emblematic of our club as Drew,” Colorado executive VP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “His championship experience and leadership both on and off the field have been in an invaluable asset for us since rejoining the team so we’re delighted to have him back with us for another year.”

A two-time MLS Cup winner, Moor is currently in his second stint with Colorado after making 181 appearances with the club from 2009 to 2015, including 30 during the Rapids' MLS Cup-winning 2010 season. Moor’s 201 overall career appearances with Colorado are the second-most in club history behind Pablo Mastroeni's 225.

Moor also won MLS Cup 2017 with Toronto FC. In four years with Toronto, he played alongside current Rapids teammates Clint Irwin and Steven Beitashour, and for current Colorado manager Robin Fraser, then a Toronto assistant.

Drew Moor Colorado Rapids Transfer Tracker

