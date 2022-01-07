Colorado Rapids re-sign center back Drew Moor

The 37-year-old returns for a 10th season in Burgundy after rejoining the Rapids ahead of the 2020 season. In 2021, Moor played 300 minutes across 12 matches, reaching his 400th career MLS appearance and 200th appearance with Colorado to help the Rapids to a club-record 61 points and first-ever finish atop the Western Conference.

“Few players are as emblematic of our club as Drew,” Colorado executive VP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “His championship experience and leadership both on and off the field have been in an invaluable asset for us since rejoining the team so we’re delighted to have him back with us for another year.”