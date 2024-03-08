Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids loan goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Norwegian club

Marko Ilic transfer tracker

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Colorado Rapids have loaned goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Norwegian first division side Sarpsborg 08 FF, the club announced Friday.

The deal for the 26-year-old Serbian international runs through July 15, 2024.

Originally acquired on loan by the Rapids from Belgian Pro League club KV Kortrijk in early 2023, Ilić posted two clean sheets over 13 regular-season starts. He signed a permanent deal over the summer, earning most of his playing time during the homestretch of that season when starter William Yarbrough (now with San Jose) was out with a meniscus tear.

Colorado acquired USMNT 'keeper Zack Steffen as their de facto starter during the offseason.

“Marko is a talented goalkeeper with a strong reputation particularly back in Europe," sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release. "This move will provide him with the opportunity and game time he needs to regain his sharpness and return to the type of form that saw him break into the Serbian national team."

In search of their first win of 2024, the Rapids (0W-1L-1D) visit Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Real Salt Lake Saturday night in Matchday 4 (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

