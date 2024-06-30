Colorado Rapids end Lamine Diack’s loan spell

The Colorado Rapids and FC Nantes have agreed to end Lamine Diack ’s loan spell, the club announced Sunday.

The 23-year-old Senegalese midfielder played just 16 minutes across four substitute appearances with the Rapids. The former Senegal youth international was acquired on a six-month loan (through July 2024) from Ligue 1 side Nantes with a purchase option on Feb. 1.

Before coming to Colorado, Diack tallied 11g/7a in 124 professional matches. He broke through at KF Shkupi (North Macedonia) and has also played extensively for MKE Ankaragücü (Turkey).

Colorado are in the midst of a bounceback season in Chris Armas’ first year as head coach. The Rapids (9W-8L-4D) are currently fourth in the Western Conference.