Colorado Rapids acquire Bryce Jamison from Orange County SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Bryce Jamison from USL Championship side Orange County SC, the club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old US youth international has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.
As part of the deal, Jamison will return to Orange County on loan for the remainder of the year. He has eight goals and six assists in 69 matches for the club.
Before joining Orange County, Jamison was named an MLS NEXT All-Star while playing for the Barça Residency Academy.
"Bryce is a player who exhibits the qualities and characteristics of a Rapids player,” said sporting director Fran Taylor. “We are excited by his ability to unbalance teams with his vertical running and his team-first mentality is something we look for in all of our players.
"With almost 70 professional appearances at the age of 19, his career is well established. We think his game will continue to improve under our care as we have done with many players before."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant