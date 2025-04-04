Colorado Rapids acquire Bryce Jamison from Orange County SC

The 19-year-old US youth international has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

As part of the deal, Jamison will return to Orange County on loan for the remainder of the year. He has eight goals and six assists in 69 matches for the club.

Before joining Orange County, Jamison was named an MLS NEXT All-Star while playing for the Barça Residency Academy.

"Bryce is a player who exhibits the qualities and characteristics of a Rapids player,” said sporting director Fran Taylor. “We are excited by his ability to unbalance teams with his vertical running and his team-first mentality is something we look for in all of our players.