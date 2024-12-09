Colorado Rapids acquire Awaziem, Murphy from FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy CIN receive: Up to $1.2m GAM, sell-on fee

In return, Cincy receive up to $1.2 million in General Allocation Money ($1 million guaranteed; $200k conditional). They also retain a sell-on fee if either player is transferred abroad or traded within MLS.

"We are excited to welcome Chidozie and Ian to the Rapids," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "Chidozie is a leader and a powerful defender with vast experience in Europe and on the international stage, while Ian has established himself as an athletic and accomplished defender in MLS.

"Both players are strong fits for our game model and they bring added quality to our group as we look to build off a successful 2024 season and continue strengthening our team."

Awaziem, 27, joined Cincy this past summer from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista, where he played alongside Rapids defender Reggie Cannon. With Cincy, the Nigerian international produced three assists in 14 all-competition appearances.

Murphy, 24, tallied 1g/1a in 80 league appearances with Cincy after being selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He also won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield.