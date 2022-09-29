Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 

If there were any doubts about Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returning to the LA Galaxy in 2023, the man himself wants to put them to rest.
Speaking to reporters Thursday outside team practice, the star Mexican striker alluded to the terms of his contract to guarantee that he'll be back next season.
"I have a clause," Chicharito said point-blank when asked about his situation. "And when I reach 11 goals and 60 percent of the minutes, it automatically renews."
With 17 goals and just under 2,500 minutes played during the current campaign, the striker more than meets said criteria. After Hernandez's media availability, it came to light that the information provided by the Designated Player was inaccurate. Reports indicate that Chicharito's clause is 12 goals and 60 percent of games as a starter.
Still, for the 34-year-old, who signed with the Galaxy as a Designated Player in 2020 on a three-year deal, the uncertainty around his future at the club was a head-scratcher.
"I'm surprised you guys don't know that. It's public in my contract," he said.
Now in his third MLS season, Chicharito has 36 goals (including two straight 17-goal seasons) and five assists in 63 appearances (56 starts). He's yet to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoff in a full season, although the Galaxy are currently are in postseason position with two games remaining.
They host Real Salt Lake Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) in a vital six-pointer against a direct Western Conference opponent also vying for a spot in the playoffs.