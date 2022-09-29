Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 

By Jaime Uribarri

Chicharito

If there were any doubts about Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returning to the LA Galaxy in 2023, the man himself wants to put them to rest.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside team practice, the star Mexican striker alluded to the terms of his contract to guarantee that he'll be back next season.

"I have a clause," Chicharito said point-blank when asked about his situation. "And when I reach 11 goals and 60 percent of the minutes, it automatically renews."

With 17 goals and just under 2,500 minutes played during the current campaign, the striker more than meets said criteria. After Hernandez's media availability, it came to light that the information provided by the Designated Player was inaccurate. Reports indicate that Chicharito's clause is 12 goals and 60 percent of games as a starter.

Still, for the 34-year-old, who signed with the Galaxy as a Designated Player in 2020 on a three-year deal, the uncertainty around his future at the club was a head-scratcher.

"I'm surprised you guys don't know that. It's public in my contract," he said.

Now in his third MLS season, Chicharito has 36 goals (including two straight 17-goal seasons) and five assists in 63 appearances (56 starts). He's yet to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoff in a full season, although the Galaxy are currently are in postseason position with two games remaining.

They host Real Salt Lake Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) in a vital six-pointer against a direct Western Conference opponent also vying for a spot in the playoffs.

LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez

Related Stories

One big question facing every MLS team revisted
LA vs LAFC will kickoff their 2023 seasons in a match at the Rose Bowl
Tifo-inspired Chicharito powers Galaxy to key Cali Clasico win
More News
More News
Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game

Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game
Philadelphia or LAFC? Who's got the edge in the Supporters' Shield race
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Philadelphia or LAFC? Who's got the edge in the Supporters' Shield race
Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 

Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 
Source: Charlotte FC near deal with Christian Lattanzio to remove interim coach tag

Source: Charlotte FC near deal with Christian Lattanzio to remove interim coach tag
Thierry Henry reflects on Red Bulls legacy: "I know I was tough"

Thierry Henry reflects on Red Bulls legacy: "I know I was tough"
Real Salt Lake host Utah Jazz in joint training session at America First Field

Real Salt Lake host Utah Jazz in joint training session at America First Field
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
0:27

RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
1:01

WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
0:51

GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election