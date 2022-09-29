Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 

If there were any doubts about Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returning to the LA Galaxy in 2023, the man himself wants to put them to rest.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside team practice, the star Mexican striker alluded to the terms of his contract to guarantee that he'll be back next season.

"I have a clause," Chicharito said point-blank when asked about his situation. "And when I reach 11 goals and 60 percent of the minutes, it automatically renews."

With 17 goals and just under 2,500 minutes played during the current campaign, the striker more than meets said criteria. After Hernandez's media availability, it came to light that the information provided by the Designated Player was inaccurate. Reports indicate that Chicharito's clause is 12 goals and 60 percent of games as a starter.

Still, for the 34-year-old, who signed with the Galaxy as a Designated Player in 2020 on a three-year deal, the uncertainty around his future at the club was a head-scratcher.