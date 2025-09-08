Chicago make playoff push, Austin's tactical triumph & more from Matchday 32

I really like watching this year’s Chicago Fire . And I feel that way for the most basic of reasons: when they have the ball, they do a lot of things that make them an attractive soccer team, one that plays the game in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Within 90 seconds vs. the Revs, the Fire had a 10-pass back-to-front build-up that led to a box entry, followed by a 15-pass build-up that led to the opening goal. pic.twitter.com/Bw4SE6NRVk

I also really like watching this year’s Chicago Fire for the other most basic of reasons: when they don’t have that ball, they do a lot of things that make their opponents an attractive soccer team, one that's allowed to play in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Because they play this way – they can and often use the ball so well, then are fearless in building out and when in the attack – they beat the New England Revolution at home on Saturday night, and are above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line (ninth in the Eastern Conference on 42 points). They're nearing a postseason return for the first time in nearly a decade.

Because the Fire play this way – they often allow opponents to use the ball so well, and are fearless when building out – they only beat the Revs 3-2. And it was a very hold-on-for-dear-life proposition, as Chris Brady had to make a point-blank save on a late Brandon Bye header to preserve the full three points.

This is, I think, baked into manager Gregg Berhalter’s approach during his first season in charge. Berhalter’s an ideologue, and the idea he has right now is to take the version of the Fire we can all see in that first goal above, and make it the version of the Fire that’s on the field 90 percent of the time. He hasn’t really been willing to give an inch to the God of Pragmatism.

That includes the postgame presser when asked about seeing a 3-0 lead almost evaporate against a Revs team that’s not making the playoffs.

“Well, I think if we start talking about almost, we can say we almost scored six goals, right? Like, it's not really relevant,” Berhalter said. “What happened was we won the game. We had to be resilient at the end. We had to come up with a big save at the end, and we did. That's the most important thing.

“I mean, there's times when you don't get the three points. There's times when you deserve to get it, you don't get it. There's times when you don't deserve to get it, you get it. But today, I thought it was a game we deserved to get all three points. It was a strong performance, and I would only be critical of a couple moments. But overall, very strong performance from the team.”

I don’t disagree with that. But what we’ve seen, time after time this year against the best teams in the league, is that the Fire are easy pickings in the most valuable real estate on the pitch.

If Berhalter doesn’t solve that, Chicago’s potential return trip to the postseason won’t last very long. Or even come at all (they're just two points above the New York Red Bulls, though have a game in hand).

A few other notes from this game: