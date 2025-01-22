Chicago Fire sign homegrown midfielder Robert Turdean

Chicago Fire FC have signed homegrown midfielder Robert Turdean to a four-year guaranteed deal through 2028 with options for 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday.

"His decision to choose the Fire over major European clubs speaks volumes about the environment we’re building and our commitment to developing local talent. We’re excited to continue supporting his development as he takes the next step in his career."

"We’re very pleased to sign Robert to a club-record contract for a homegrown player. His growth within our Academy has been impressive, and we believe that he has a very high ceiling," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

At 15 years and eight days, Turdean is the 10th-youngest field player acquisition in MLS history. He is the second-youngest signing in Fire FC history, trailing now-Chelsea FC goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina (14 years, 297 days)

The US youth international's contract is the second-largest for a homegrown player in MLS history, trailing only Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan .

Turdean won multiple accolades with the Chicago Fire Academy, which he joined in 2021 at age 11. He played a key role in winning the 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup title, contributing to two goals in a 3-1 comeback victory over LA Galaxy in the championship match.

So far in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, Turdean has scored 11 goals and registered three assists for Chicago at the U-16 and U-18 age levels.

Turdean has represented the US U15 national team on three occasions.

"I’m so happy for Robert and his family that he’s chosen to commit to the Fire," said Chicago Fire Academy technical director Gary Lewis. "Each time we moved him up a level in the Academy, he showed a remarkable ability to adapt quickly to the increased pace and physicality.

"What excites us most about Robert is his ability to challenge us as coaches with his creativity on the field. He often takes an unorthodox approach, finding solutions that even we, as coaches, don’t always anticipate. We’re excited to see him begin his professional career with the club, and we’re confident he will continue to develop into a key player."