Chicago Fire sign defender Omar Gonzalez 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.
The 36-year-old former US international brings vast experience to Chicago, highlighted by 17g/12a in 291 MLS regular-season games. He is entering his 14th MLS season after stops at FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and Toronto FC.
Gonzalez is a four-time MLS Best XI honoree and was named the 2011 MLS Defender of the Year. He won three MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields and the 2009 MLS Rookie of the Year award while starting his career with LA.
"Omar brings not only his experience as a seasoned defender but also a championship-winning mentality to the club," said Fire FC director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"Having lifted multiple trophies and battled on the biggest stages, Omar will strengthen our backline and add valuable competition and depth. His consistency, resilience, and leadership, built through years of success in MLS and international play, set a high standard, and we look forward to his positive impact on the team."
With the USMNT, Gonzalez scored three times in 52 appearances from 2010-19. He was part of two Concacaf Gold Cup-winning sides and played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Outside of MLS, Gonzalez spent 2016-19 in LIGA MX with Pachuca and Atlas. He won two trophies at Pachuca, including the 2017 Concacaf Champions League title.
Gonzalez is Chicago's third center-back signing this winter after Jack Elliott (free agent) and Sam Rogers (transfer from Lillestrøm SK).
Looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Fire start their Berhalter era on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant