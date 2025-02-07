Chicago Fire sign defender Omar Gonzalez 

Chicago Fire FC have signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 36-year-old former US international brings vast experience to Chicago, highlighted by 17g/12a in 291 MLS regular-season games. He is entering his 14th MLS season after stops at FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and Toronto FC.

Gonzalez is a four-time MLS Best XI honoree and was named the 2011 MLS Defender of the Year. He won three MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields and the 2009 MLS Rookie of the Year award while starting his career with LA.

"Omar brings not only his experience as a seasoned defender but also a championship-winning mentality to the club," said Fire FC director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.