Chicago Fire FC unveil 2022 Water Tower kit

With the Fire set to begin a new campaign under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, the Water Tower kit draws inspiration from a landmark that is treasured by Chicagoans. A rallying point for the city after becoming one of the only public buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the Water Tower stood as a symbol for a city determined to rise from its own ashes.

The new primary kit features a subtle design throughout the jersey that mimics the intricacies of the Water Tower’s architecture. The Water Tower kit, which will make its debut on Feb. 26 for the Fire’s season opener, has a vibrant red along the sleeves and collar, paying homage to the primary color that defined the Fire in its early seasons. The club’s official jersey partner, Chicago-based Motorola, will once again be proudly featured on the front of both jerseys as they return for the 2022 season. The primary jersey will feature the iconic Motorola “batwing” logo in white, while a navy version of the batwing logo will be woven across the chest of the secondary jersey.