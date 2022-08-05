Chicago Fire FC trade striker Chinonso Offor to CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Chinonso Offor
- CHI receive: $325k GAM guaranteed, conditional GAM
Chicago Fire FC have traded striker Chinonso Offor to CF Montréal in exchange for $325,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Friday.
The Windy City side will receive an additional $275,000 in GAM if Offor achieves certain performance-based metrics with Montréal. Additionally, Chicago will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Offor is transferred to another club outside of MLS.
“This is an opportunity that arose right before the end of the transfer window. I already knew Chinonso from his time in Europe and the situation in Chicago allowed us to acquire him now for the future,” CF Montréal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.
“He's a young player but physical and powerful. This makes him a great fit for MLS and a long-term project for us. The Fire had invested in him, and the opportunity was very compelling to us. That being said, although the window remains open for players to leave, this move does not signify any impending departures.”
Offor, 22, was acquired by Chicago in November 2020 via transfer from Latvian first division Club FK Rīgas Futbola Skola. He had two goals and two assists across 41 appearances (14 starts).
“This move was made to create more roster flexibility and to provide Chino with an opportunity to compete for playing time in a new environment,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “I’d like to thank Chino for his contributions and wish him the best of luck for the future.”
In Chicago, Offor was stuck behind Kacper Przybylko and Jhon Duran up top. In Montréal, he’ll vie for time alongside the likes of Kei Kamara and Mason Toye.
Both Eastern Conference clubs are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2022, with Chicago 10th and Montréal fourth.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant