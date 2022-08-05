Chicago Fire FC trade striker Chinonso Offor to CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MTL receive: Chinonso Offor

Chinonso Offor CHI receive: $325k GAM guaranteed, conditional GAM

Chicago Fire FC have traded striker Chinonso Offor to CF Montréal in exchange for $325,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Friday.

The Windy City side will receive an additional $275,000 in GAM if Offor achieves certain performance-based metrics with Montréal. Additionally, Chicago will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Offor is transferred to another club outside of MLS.

“This is an opportunity that arose right before the end of the transfer window. I already knew Chinonso from his time in Europe and the situation in Chicago allowed us to acquire him now for the future,” CF Montréal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.