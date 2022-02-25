Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign SuperDraft pick Kendall Burks

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Kendall Burks through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Friday.

Burks, 22, was originally selected by Chicago as the 11th overall pick (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a trade with the New York Red Bulls. In exchange for the No. 7 pick, the Fire acquired $100,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money from RBNY and the spot where they selected Burks.

“Kendall is a talented young player who we believe has the tools to compete for playing time in multiple positions during his rookie season,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “We’re very pleased that he has decided to begin his professional career in Chicago, despite having options to play overseas, and look forward to seeing his continued growth within our environment.”

Burks split his collegiate career between California State University, Bakersfield (2018-19) and the University of Washington (2021). He helped the latter reach the Division 1 NCAA National Championship game this past fall.

The defender trained overseas with English Championship side Nottingham Forest this winter, though instead signs in Chicago.

