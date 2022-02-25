Chicago Fire FC sign SuperDraft pick Kendall Burks

Burks, 22, was originally selected by Chicago as the 11th overall pick (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a trade with the New York Red Bulls . In exchange for the No. 7 pick, the Fire acquired $100,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money from RBNY and the spot where they selected Burks.

“Kendall is a talented young player who we believe has the tools to compete for playing time in multiple positions during his rookie season,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “We’re very pleased that he has decided to begin his professional career in Chicago, despite having options to play overseas, and look forward to seeing his continued growth within our environment.”