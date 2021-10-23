Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel from MLS NEXT-winning team

“Sergio is a talented young midfielder with excellent vision and a strong passion for the game,” Chicago technical director Sebastian Pelzer said in a release. “We look forward to officially welcoming him to the first team and to continue being a part of his development.”

The 16-year-old’s deal runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026. He’s Chicago’s eighth homegrown player to sign a first-team deal since January 2020, and they currently have 10 such players under contract through the 2022 campaign.

Chicago Fire FC continue to produce professional-level players, announcing Saturday that they’ve signed academy midfielder Sergio Oregel as a homegrown player for the 2022 season.

Oregel originally joined the Fire’s U-14 side in 2018. He helped their U-19 team win an inaugural MLS NEXT Cup title this past summer, earning the MLS NEXT U-19 Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player in his age group.

“I want to say a big thank you to my family, my friends and my coaches who helped me get to this point,” Oregel said. “It’s a dream come true and I’m excited to start playing for my hometown club.”