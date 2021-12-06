Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign defender Miguel Navarro through 2024

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Miguel Navarro Chicago Fire

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Miguel Navarro to a new three-year contract, with a club option for 2025, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old will not occupy an international slot on Fire FC's roster after receiving his green card in March.

“Signing Miguel to a new contract was a priority for us as we believe that he has outperformed his initial deal over the past two seasons,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “Since arriving to the club, Miguel has adjusted well to the demands of the league and has worked hard to consistently earn his place in the starting lineup. With our philosophy toward developing young players, we’re confident that Miguel will continue to make progress while helping the team achieve its goals.”

Chicago acquired Navarro in January 2020 from Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuela's first division. The left back has made a total of 47 appearances, including 28 (25 starts) this season, tallying two assists.

Internationally, Navarro earned his first-ever call-up to Venezuela's senior national team for a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in October 2020. He's made 11 appearances for Venezuela at the U-20 and U-23 levels, competing in the 2019 South American U-20 Championship and the 2020 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

He is Chicago's third defender signed to a new deal, following Wyatt Omsberg and veteran Jonathan Bornstein.

