Chicago Fire FC sign defender Justin Reynolds as homegrown player

Reynolds is one of 11 homegrowns under contract with Chicago’s first team, including his older brother Andre Reynolds II . He was a key piece of their team that won the inaugural MLS NEXT U-19 Championship last July.

“It’s an honor to sign as a homegrown player with my hometown club,” Reynolds said in a release. “I grew up in the Chicago Fire Academy and everyone at the club – the administrators, coaches, staff and my teammates – have been extremely supportive over the years. I’d like to thank everyone for believing in me, and I know this journey is just beginning. I am excited to represent Chicago and the Chicago Fire on the field.”