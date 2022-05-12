Chicago Fire FC sign defender Justin Reynolds as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Justin Reynolds as a homegrown player, the club announced Thursday.
Reynolds’ deal begins Jan. 1, 2023 and runs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. The 18-year-old US youth international and Chicago native will spend this season with Chicago Fire FC II in MLS NEXT Pro.
“Justin brings many things to the table for the Chicago Fire, highlighted by his adaptability and his excellent mindset,” technical director Sebastian Pelzer said in a release. “He is willing and able to adapt to anything the coaches ask of him, and his ability to read and influence the modern game is fantastic.”
Reynolds is one of 11 homegrowns under contract with Chicago’s first team, including his older brother Andre Reynolds II. He was a key piece of their team that won the inaugural MLS NEXT U-19 Championship last July.
He's already played in four MLS NEXT Pro games during this inaugural season and recently returned from a US U-19 training camp.
“It’s an honor to sign as a homegrown player with my hometown club,” Reynolds said in a release. “I grew up in the Chicago Fire Academy and everyone at the club – the administrators, coaches, staff and my teammates – have been extremely supportive over the years. I’d like to thank everyone for believing in me, and I know this journey is just beginning. I am excited to represent Chicago and the Chicago Fire on the field.”