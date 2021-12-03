Chicago Fire FC re-sign defender Wyatt Omsberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Chicago Fire FC have re-signed center back Wyatt Omsberg to a new contract through the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024, the Eastern Conference side announced Friday.

Omsberg has spent the last two seasons in Chicago, joining via trade from Minnesota United FC. He was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after playing college soccer at Dartmouth.

“Wyatt is a consistent and hard-working defender with a team-first mentality,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “His re-addition to the roster provides us with depth at the center back position as we continue to prepare for a very important 2022 season.”

The defender has one assist in 30 MLS regular-season games (15 starts). This past season, he competed in a career-high 18 contests.