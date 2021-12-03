Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC re-sign defender Wyatt Omsberg

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Wyatt Omsberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Chicago Fire FC have re-signed center back Wyatt Omsberg to a new contract through the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024, the Eastern Conference side announced Friday.

Omsberg has spent the last two seasons in Chicago, joining via trade from Minnesota United FC. He was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after playing college soccer at Dartmouth.

“Wyatt is a consistent and hard-working defender with a team-first mentality,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “His re-addition to the roster provides us with depth at the center back position as we continue to prepare for a very important 2022 season.”

The defender has one assist in 30 MLS regular-season games (15 starts). This past season, he competed in a career-high 18 contests.

Omsberg and Chicago are seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2022. They’ll be led by new coach Ezra Hendrickson, who was previously an assistant in Columbus.

Chicago Fire FC Wyatt Omsberg Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal
Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Eloy Room
Who's in, who's out? 22 MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2021 season
More News
More News
Berhalter on USMNT winter schedule, hosting Honduras in Minnesota
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Berhalter on USMNT winter schedule, hosting Honduras in Minnesota
Diego Chara and his “never-aging phase” remain at the heart of Portland Timbers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Diego Chara and his “never-aging phase” remain at the heart of Portland Timbers
NYCFC "have options" to replace Taty Castellanos for Eastern Conference Final

NYCFC "have options" to replace Taty Castellanos for Eastern Conference Final
MLS coaching carousel: Latest updates on four head coach vacancies
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS coaching carousel: Latest updates on four head coach vacancies
Philadelphia Union face health and safety absences for Eastern Conference Final

Philadelphia Union face health and safety absences for Eastern Conference Final
Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal
Transfer Tracker

Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal
More News
Video
Video
PREVIEW: Portland Timbers take on Real Salt Lake, Saturday on FS1 6:30PM ET 
1:30

PREVIEW: Portland Timbers take on Real Salt Lake, Saturday on FS1 6:30PM ET 
PREVIEW: NYCFC travel to Philly for Conference Final | Sunday 3PM ET on ABC
1:41

PREVIEW: NYCFC travel to Philly for Conference Final | Sunday 3PM ET on ABC
Jim Curtin to Cincinnati?? Breaking down the Conference Finals
1:23:31

Jim Curtin to Cincinnati?? Breaking down the Conference Finals
Bolstered vs Battered: Return of Rusnak vs. absence of Blanco
0:54

Bolstered vs Battered: Return of Rusnak vs. absence of Blanco
More Video