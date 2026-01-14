Chicago Fire FC, Kellyn Acosta mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Chicago Fire FC and midfielder Kellyn Acosta have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old United States international spent the last two seasons in Chicago, tallying 3g/3a in 53 regular-season appearances.

“We thank Kellyn for his contributions to Chicago both on and off the field,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“His leadership and experience helped to guide the Fire into this new era, and this move allows him to continue his career at a high level while pursuing a new challenge.”

Acosta has spent his entire career in MLS, beginning as a homegrown player with FC Dallas before also making stops with the Colorado Rapids and LAFC.

He is a two-time Supporters' Shield winner, lifted the 2016 US Open Cup with Dallas and won MLS Cup 2022 with LAFC. All told, Acosta contributed 21g/28a in 305 MLS regular-season matches.

Internationally, Acosta registered 2g/5a in 58 appearances for the USMNT. He featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped win three Concacaf titles.

Chicago open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). In Berhalter's first year, they returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.