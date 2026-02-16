Chicago Fire FC 2026 Season Preview

MLS is Back

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

Fresh off their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017, the Chicago Fire have serious momentum under head coach/director of football Gregg Berhalter.

They've laid a strong foundation with the likes of Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel, and Jonathan Bamba, and made several targeted signings to pursue consistency. 

Key Signings

  • Puso Dithejane: A rising South African winger, Dithejane inked a U22 Initiative deal after impressing with TS Galaxy in his home country.
  • Robin Lod: The 2024 MLS All-Star spent the past seven seasons with Minnesota United FC. Lod is their leading scorer with 41g/28a in 185 appearances. 
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi: The South African international center back was acquired from Orlando Pirates in his home country. The 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful is on a U22 Initiative deal.
  • Anton Salétros: The Swedish international midfielder arrives from Swedish top-flight side AIK, where he tallied 19g/23a in 226 matches.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Kellyn Acosta: The former USMNT midfielder and Chicago agreed to a mutual contract termination. He’s now with Pogoń Szczecin in Poland’s Ekstraklasa.
  • Tom Barlow: The veteran, industrious forward signed with FC Cincinnati in free agency.
  • Brian Gutiérrez: The homegrown midfielder was transferred to LIGA MX giants Chivas de Guadalajara. He departed with 21g/25a in 164 games.
  • Rominigue Kouamé: The Ivorian midfielder's loan from Cádiz CF expired.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-CHI

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Chicago Fire FC.

  • Andrés Agulla: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Max Bretos: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Tony Husband: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Eastern Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
  • Stadium: Soldier Field
  • Last year: 15W-11L-8D, 53 points, 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

