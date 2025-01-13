Chicago Fire acquire Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Sam Rogers from Norwegian top-flight side Lillestrøm SK, the club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old center back is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28.
Rogers has spent the last four seasons at various Norwegian teams, including HamKam and Rosenborg, contributing 11g/4a in 167 professional matches. He's made one USMNT appearance, subbing into a January 2023 friendly vs. Colombia.
Rogers is a Seattle Sounders FC academy product and began his professional career with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance.
"Reinforcing the backline has been a priority for us during this transfer window, and Sam will bring added competition and depth to the center back position," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to the team."
Chicago have signed two center backs this offseason: Rogers and former Philadelphia Union standout Jack Elliott (free agent). From their 2024 squad, Chicago moved on from center backs Rafael Czichos and Tobias Salquist.
Chicago's 2025 campaign, their first under Berhalter, begins on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Fire last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017.
