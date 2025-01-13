Chicago Fire acquire Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK

Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Sam Rogers from Norwegian top-flight side Lillestrøm SK, the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old center back is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28.

Rogers has spent the last four seasons at various Norwegian teams, including HamKam and Rosenborg, contributing 11g/4a in 167 professional matches. He's made one USMNT appearance, subbing into a January 2023 friendly vs. Colombia.

Rogers is a Seattle Sounders FC academy product and began his professional career with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

"Reinforcing the backline has been a priority for us during this transfer window, and Sam will bring added competition and depth to the center back position," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.