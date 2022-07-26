Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Charlotte FC have waived attacking midfielder Titi Ortiz, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine had one goal and two assists across 15 games (eight starts) for the expansion club. He was originally signed in mid-January, arriving on loan from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana through the 2022 season with a purchase option.

Ortiz is Charlotte's second outgoing signing who played under ex-head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez at Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle. The other is Ecuador national team midfielder Alan Franco, who was loaned to Argentina’s CA Talleres in late June.

“The club would like to thank Titi for his time in Charlotte and wishes him the best in the future,” Charlotte said in their release.

