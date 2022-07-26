Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz

The 29-year-old Argentine had one goal and two assists across 15 games (eight starts) for the expansion club. He was originally signed in mid-January, arriving on loan from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana through the 2022 season with a purchase option.

Ortiz is Charlotte's second outgoing signing who played under ex-head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez at Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle. The other is Ecuador national team midfielder Alan Franco, who was loaned to Argentina’s CA Talleres in late June.