Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match postponed due to inclement weather 

UPDATE 4: Saturday evening's Week 23 match between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew has been postponed.
The Eastern Conference teams were level at 0-0 at Bank of America Stadium in the 17th minute after a second weather delay.
The match will be rescheduled and played from the time at which it went into a delay. The date and time of the continuation of the match are yet to be determined.
UPDATE 3: Play stopped in the 17th minute after additional inclement weather (lightning) in the area.
UPDATE 2: Play is underway.
UPDATE 1: Barring any further weather setbacks, kickoff is set for 10:18 pm ET.
ORIGINAL: The start of Saturday evening’s Week 23 match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew has been delayed due to inclement weather near Bank of America Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to have a 7:08 pm ET kickoff time, with fans tuning in nationally on MLS LIVE on ESPN+.
Additional updates and timelines will be communicated when they’re available.