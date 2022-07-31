Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match postponed due to inclement weather 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

UPDATE 4: Saturday evening's Week 23 match between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew has been postponed.

The Eastern Conference teams were level at 0-0 at Bank of America Stadium in the 17th minute after a second weather delay.

The match will be rescheduled and played from the time at which it went into a delay. The date and time of the continuation of the match are yet to be determined.

UPDATE 3: Play stopped in the 17th minute after additional inclement weather (lightning) in the area.

UPDATE 2: Play is underway.

UPDATE 1: Barring any further weather setbacks, kickoff is set for 10:18 pm ET.

ORIGINAL: The start of Saturday evening’s Week 23 match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew has been delayed due to inclement weather near Bank of America Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to have a 7:08 pm ET kickoff time, with fans tuning in nationally on MLS LIVE on ESPN+.

Additional updates and timelines will be communicated when they’re available.

Charlotte FC Columbus Crew

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 20 Positional Rankings
MLS Disciplinary Summary
Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22
More News
More News
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match postponed due to inclement weather 

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match postponed due to inclement weather 
Gaga Slonina "very close" to joining Chelsea from Chicago Fire FC
Transfer Tracker

Gaga Slonina "very close" to joining Chelsea from Chicago Fire FC
Ranking the highest scoring games of the 2022 MLS season

Ranking the highest scoring games of the 2022 MLS season
Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history

Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history
Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit
LAFC flex Supporters' Shield credentials with comeback win over Seattle Sounders

LAFC flex Supporters' Shield credentials with comeback win over Seattle Sounders
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake | July 30, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake | July 30, 2022
GOAL: Jefferson Savarino, Real Salt Lake - 95th minute
1:00

GOAL: Jefferson Savarino, Real Salt Lake - 95th minute
WATCH: Goalies come up HUGE! Austin, Dallas and New England get PK stops
4:00

WATCH: Goalies come up HUGE! Austin, Dallas and New England get PK stops
GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 62nd minute
0:42

GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 62nd minute
More Video