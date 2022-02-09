Charlotte FC unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations for MLS debut

Almost a year after announcing planned renovations to Bank of America Stadium, enhancements for players and fans alike for Charlotte FC's 2022 expansion season are now complete.

The upgrades cost nearly $50 million and include soccer-specific locker rooms and a central player tunnel for Charlotte FC. There's also a training/sports medicine suite, player lounge and an office suite.

On the fan side, improvements include a new premium club area called The Vault, Mint Street LED display and an upgraded main concourse/East Gate. The venue of MLS' newest team is shared with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC first host a match March 5, welcoming the LA Galaxy before an expected 70,000+ crowd. They'll debut Feb. 26 at D.C. United as part of MLS is Back weekend.