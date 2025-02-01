Charlotte FC loan João Pedro to Portuguese team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Charlotte FC have loaned defender João Pedro to Portuguese top-flight side Rio Ave FC through July 1, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian played seven league games for Charlotte in 2024, his first season in MLS. He previously shined in MLS NEXT Pro for affiliate side Crown Legacy FC.

"A loan move for JP is the best option for his professional development at this time in his career," said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.

"The Portuguese league is highly competitive and a great environment for him to play games and grow as a player. Everyone at the club wishes him well for the months ahead in Portugal."