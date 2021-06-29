Charlotte FC sign US youth international Adam Armour from Nurnberg

Charlotte FC have acquired US youth international defender Adam Armour from FC Nurnberg, the club announced Tuesday. Armour is the club's sixth player on their inaugural 2022 roster.

Armour, 18, is a North Carolina native and came through the North Carolina FC academy before signing with Nurnberg in 2020, joining the club's U-19 side. The left back was selected to the United States roster for the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil and the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship, a regular with the youth national team.