Charlotte FC sign US youth international Adam Armour from Nurnberg

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC have acquired US youth international defender Adam Armour from FC Nurnberg, the club announced Tuesday. Armour is the club's sixth player on their inaugural 2022 roster.

Armour, 18, is a North Carolina native and came through the North Carolina FC academy before signing with Nurnberg in 2020, joining the club's U-19 side. The left back was selected to the United States roster for the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil and the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship, a regular with the youth national team.

Charlotte are continuing to build their roster ahead of their debut MLS campaign next year. Armour joins defenders Christian Fuchs and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.

Bronico is on loan at Charlotte Independence, Sobociński with LKS Lodz, Ruiz with UD Las Palmas and McGree with Birmingham City. Charlotte are deep into their search for their first-ever manager as they put the pieces together for 2022.

