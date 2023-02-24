Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign three SuperDraft selections before 2023 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

CLT-Logo-Thumb

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

Charlotte FC have signed three 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selections – forward Patrick Agyemang and midfielders Nick Scardina and Andrew Privett – through 2023 with option years until 2026, the club announced Friday.

They join Generation adidas defender Hamady Diop and midfielder Brandon Cambridge as recent collegiate players on the second-year club’s roster. All but Cambridge were selected roughly two months ago from the NCAA ranks:

  • Hamady Diop: No. 1 overall (first round), Clemson
  • Patrick Agyemang: No. 12 overall (first round), Rhode Island
  • Nick Scardina: No. 40 overall (second round), Washington
  • Andrew Privett: No. 69 overall (third round), Penn State

“We’re excited to sign this trio to their first professional contracts as they have all earned the opportunity to begin their professional careers here at Charlotte FC through their play during preseason,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. 

“Patrick, Nick and Andrew have demonstrated excellent work ethic on and off the field, and we’re looking forward to seeing them continue their development under the leadership of our technical staff.”

Agyemang tallied 19 goals and 12 assists at Rhode Island, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honors as a junior (2021) and senior (2022).

Scardina, a Pac-12 All-Conference First Team pick last fall, scored 18 goals and added seven assists during his four-year career with the University of Washington. He helped the Huskies to a runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA College Cup.

Privett had a breakout season for Penn State in 2021, leading the team in goals (nine) while also contributing four assists. He only missed one match for Penn State (68 total appearances) and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as a junior in 2021.

Charlotte, who also debut MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy FC this season, are entering their first full year under head coach Christian Lattanzio. The club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference table in 2022. 

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Patrick Agyemang Nicholas Scardina Andrew Privett

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Kobe Franklin
San Jose Earthquakes sign first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Daniel Munie
Kei Kamara traded to Chicago Fire from CF Montréal
More News
More News
Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Kobe Franklin
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Kobe Franklin
San Jose Earthquakes sign first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Daniel Munie
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Daniel Munie
Kei Kamara traded to Chicago Fire from CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Kei Kamara traded to Chicago Fire from CF Montréal
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC postponed due to inclement weather

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC postponed due to inclement weather
Minnesota United, defender Alan Benítez mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United, defender Alan Benítez mutually terminate contract
Charlotte FC sign three SuperDraft selections before 2023 season
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign three SuperDraft selections before 2023 season
More News
Video
Video
MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
0:54

MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
More Video