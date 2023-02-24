Charlotte FC sign three SuperDraft selections before 2023 season

“Patrick, Nick and Andrew have demonstrated excellent work ethic on and off the field, and we’re looking forward to seeing them continue their development under the leadership of our technical staff.”

“We’re excited to sign this trio to their first professional contracts as they have all earned the opportunity to begin their professional careers here at Charlotte FC through their play during preseason,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

They join Generation adidas defender Hamady Diop and midfielder Brandon Cambridge as recent collegiate players on the second-year club’s roster. All but Cambridge were selected roughly two months ago from the NCAA ranks:

Agyemang tallied 19 goals and 12 assists at Rhode Island, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honors as a junior (2021) and senior (2022).

Scardina, a Pac-12 All-Conference First Team pick last fall, scored 18 goals and added seven assists during his four-year career with the University of Washington. He helped the Huskies to a runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA College Cup.

Privett had a breakout season for Penn State in 2021, leading the team in goals (nine) while also contributing four assists. He only missed one match for Penn State (68 total appearances) and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as a junior in 2021.

Charlotte, who also debut MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy FC this season, are entering their first full year under head coach Christian Lattanzio. The club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference table in 2022.