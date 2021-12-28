Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Bulgarian champions

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

Kahlina continues the overseas direction of Charlotte’s inaugural roster, as the former Croatian youth international will occupy an international roster slot upon receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.

“Kristijan is a well-rounded goalkeeper that fits into our game model,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He makes good decisions when the ball is at his feet and compliments that with good aerial play and shot-stopping. He comes to us with experience in European competition and is excited for the challenge of playing in Major League Soccer.”

The 29-year-old is Charlotte’s second goalkeeper after they traded for Pablo Sisniega from LAFC earlier this month.

Over a year-and-a-half with Ludogorets, Kahlina made 36 appearances across all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets. He developed in the famed Dinamo Zagreb academy, then rose to prominence during a five-year stretch at Croatian side HNK Gorica where he captained the side and steered them to first-division promotion.

Kahlina has featured in 12 matches across the Europa League and Champions League group stage.

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC

Related Stories

DC United trade international roster slot to Charlotte FC
Report: Palmeiras make $12.5m bid for NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos
Report: Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC in summer 2022
More News
More News
Reports: Houston Dynamo FC to name Paulo Nagamura head coach

Reports: Houston Dynamo FC to name Paulo Nagamura head coach
DC United trade international roster slot to Charlotte FC
Transfer Tracker

DC United trade international roster slot to Charlotte FC
5 MLS teams primed to have a huge offseason
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

5 MLS teams primed to have a huge offseason
Top 10 MLS export moments of 2021
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Top 10 MLS export moments of 2021
Report: Palmeiras make $12.5m bid for NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos
Transfer Tracker

Report: Palmeiras make $12.5m bid for NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos
Report: Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC in summer 2022
Transfer Tracker

Report: Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC in summer 2022
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video