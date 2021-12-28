Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Bulgarian champions

Kahlina continues the overseas direction of Charlotte’s inaugural roster, as the former Croatian youth international will occupy an international roster slot upon receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.

“Kristijan is a well-rounded goalkeeper that fits into our game model,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He makes good decisions when the ball is at his feet and compliments that with good aerial play and shot-stopping. He comes to us with experience in European competition and is excited for the challenge of playing in Major League Soccer.”