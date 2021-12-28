Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Bulgarian champions

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the expansion club announced Tuesday.
Kahlina continues the overseas direction of Charlotte’s inaugural roster, as the former Croatian youth international will occupy an international roster slot upon receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.
“Kristijan is a well-rounded goalkeeper that fits into our game model,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He makes good decisions when the ball is at his feet and compliments that with good aerial play and shot-stopping. He comes to us with experience in European competition and is excited for the challenge of playing in Major League Soccer.”
The 29-year-old is Charlotte’s second goalkeeper after they traded for Pablo Sisniega from LAFC earlier this month.
Over a year-and-a-half with Ludogorets, Kahlina made 36 appearances across all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets. He developed in the famed Dinamo Zagreb academy, then rose to prominence during a five-year stretch at Croatian side HNK Gorica where he captained the side and steered them to first-division promotion.
Kahlina has featured in 12 matches across the Europa League and Champions League group stage.