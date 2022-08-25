Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign forward Andre Shinyashiki to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Andre Shinyashiki Extension Charlotte

TRANSFER TRACKER: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed forward Andre Shinyashiki to a new deal that runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, joined the expansion side in May via a trade with the Colorado Rapids, becoming the team’s second-highest scorer in the process.

Shinyashiki netted in his Charlotte debut, a 1-0 win over Inter Miami, for a total of five goals and one assist. He added another goal with the expansion side in US Open Cup action and opened his 2022 account earlier this season with Colorado.

“We’re excited to sign Andre to a new long-term contract, and we’re delighted with his performance for the club so far this season,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release.

“We are proud to establish ourselves as a club where young, talented players like Andre want to spend the prime parts of their careers.”

Shinyashiki, who has 21 goals and seven assists in exactly 100 Major League Soccer games since entering the league as the fifth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of Denver University, expressed his long-term commitment to the expansion side.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract to stay at Charlotte FC and want to thank the front office for believing in me as a player and seeing me as a valuable part of this team for the years to come,” he said in a release.

“The club continues to make great strides both on and off the pitch and has a great vision for the future, including the new facility that we’ll move into next year. We share a winning mentality and passion for competing and I hope to help Charlotte FC bring home the trophies this city deserves.”

Charlotte are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three points behind the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs line with seven matches remaining. They’ll host Toronto FC in a crucial “six-pointer” Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Bank of America Stadium.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Andre Shinyashiki

Related Stories

Official: LAFC loan Mamadou Fall to LaLiga's Villarreal
New England Revolution sign Matt Polster to contract extension
Charlotte FC sign midfielder Brandt Bronico to contract extension
More News
More News
Djordje Mihailovic: "Everything feels right” with move from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Djordje Mihailovic: "Everything feels right” with move from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar
Austin vs. LAFC, Portland vs. Seattle: A Week 27 doubleheader gem on ESPN
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Austin vs. LAFC, Portland vs. Seattle: A Week 27 doubleheader gem on ESPN
Official: LAFC loan Mamadou Fall to LaLiga's Villarreal
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC loan Mamadou Fall to LaLiga's Villarreal
Alphonso Davies, Donovan, BWP? Bringing back one former great on each club for the stretch run
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Alphonso Davies, Donovan, BWP? Bringing back one former great on each club for the stretch run
New England Revolution sign Matt Polster to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Matt Polster to contract extension
Toronto FC's Domenico Criscito wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Toronto FC's Domenico Criscito wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Which games this weekend are do-or-die for playoff hopes?
1:10:23

Which games this weekend are do-or-die for playoff hopes?
Tolkin vs Araujo! Which 22 Under 22 wing-back is climbing the rankings?
0:59

Tolkin vs Araujo! Which 22 Under 22 wing-back is climbing the rankings?
Can Wayne Rooney fix D.C. United? | Transfer Tracker presented by Avant
1:09

Can Wayne Rooney fix D.C. United? | Transfer Tracker presented by Avant
Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
4:09

Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023