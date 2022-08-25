Charlotte FC sign forward Andre Shinyashiki to contract extension

Charlotte FC have signed forward Andre Shinyashiki to a new deal that runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

“We are proud to establish ourselves as a club where young, talented players like Andre want to spend the prime parts of their careers.”

“We’re excited to sign Andre to a new long-term contract, and we’re delighted with his performance for the club so far this season,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release.

Shinyashiki netted in his Charlotte debut, a 1-0 win over Inter Miami , for a total of five goals and one assist. He added another goal with the expansion side in US Open Cup action and opened his 2022 account earlier this season with Colorado.

The 25-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, joined the expansion side in May via a trade with the Colorado Rapids , becoming the team’s second-highest scorer in the process.

Shinyashiki, who has 21 goals and seven assists in exactly 100 Major League Soccer games since entering the league as the fifth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of Denver University, expressed his long-term commitment to the expansion side.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract to stay at Charlotte FC and want to thank the front office for believing in me as a player and seeing me as a valuable part of this team for the years to come,” he said in a release.

“The club continues to make great strides both on and off the pitch and has a great vision for the future, including the new facility that we’ll move into next year. We share a winning mentality and passion for competing and I hope to help Charlotte FC bring home the trophies this city deserves.”

Charlotte are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three points behind the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs line with seven matches remaining. They’ll host Toronto FC in a crucial “six-pointer” Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Bank of America Stadium.