Charlotte FC sign defender Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed defender Adilson Malanda from French club Rodez AF, the club announced Thursday. MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert first reported the news Wednesday.
The French center back joins through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He'll occupy an international roster slot.
“Adilson is an exciting, young central defender who comes to us after an excellent first full season as a professional in France," said sporting director Zoran Krneta in a release. "We’re delighted to sign him and strengthen the spine of our team.
“He’s a balanced player that fits our game model as he blends athleticism with quality and comfortability on the ball when playing out of the back. Part of our strategy in the summer window is not only bringing in competitive depth to help us as the season winds down, but to also add more building blocks that sets our squad up for success down the road. We believe Adilson has the potential to develop into an important player for us in the years ahead.”
The Frenchman began his career with Nîmes, making his senior debut in Ligue 1 in December 2020. Since joining Rodez in 2021, he has made 34 appearances in Ligue, including beginning the 2022-23 campaign last weekend.
The 20-year-old is the latest addition to the newest MLS club as they look to revamp their defense, following the announced signing of defender Nathan Byrne from Derby County earlier on Thursday, which is the final day of the Secondary Transfer Window.
Charlotte currently sit in seventh in the Eastern Conference, the final playoff spot, with 29 points through 23 matches (9W-12L-2D). They will face Chicago Fire FC Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) as they continue their push to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their first season in MLS.
