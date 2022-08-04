Charlotte FC sign defender Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF

“Adilson is an exciting, young central defender who comes to us after an excellent first full season as a professional in France," said sporting director Zoran Krneta in a release. "We’re delighted to sign him and strengthen the spine of our team.

“He’s a balanced player that fits our game model as he blends athleticism with quality and comfortability on the ball when playing out of the back. Part of our strategy in the summer window is not only bringing in competitive depth to help us as the season winds down, but to also add more building blocks that sets our squad up for success down the road. We believe Adilson has the potential to develop into an important player for us in the years ahead.”