Charlotte FC sign Andrew Privett to new contract

Charlotte FC have signed defender Andrew Privett to a new contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old was picked No. 69 overall (third round) by Charlotte in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The Penn State product was converted from midfield to center back, forming a partnership with Adilson Malanda. To date, he's played in 26 matches (25 starts).

"We’re excited to secure Andrew’s long-term future in Charlotte with this new contract," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Andrew has demonstrated his talent and maturity since we drafted him in the 2023 SuperDraft. Since then, he has made himself an important part of a defense that leads the league in shutouts.

"This new contract demonstrates our commitment to developing and rewarding young college players through the SuperDraft, a talent acquisition mechanism that we have consistently found high value in."

In their first season under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte are chasing back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips.

Carried by one of the league's best defenses (13 goals allowed), they're currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with 21 points (6W-5L-3D).

