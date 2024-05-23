Charlotte FC sign Andrew Privett to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed defender Andrew Privett to a new contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old was picked No. 69 overall (third round) by Charlotte in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The Penn State product was converted from midfield to center back, forming a partnership with Adilson Malanda. To date, he's played in 26 matches (25 starts).

"We’re excited to secure Andrew’s long-term future in Charlotte with this new contract," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Andrew has demonstrated his talent and maturity since we drafted him in the 2023 SuperDraft. Since then, he has made himself an important part of a defense that leads the league in shutouts.