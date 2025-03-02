Charlotte FC get instant upgrade in Wilfried Zaha: "We mean business"

Charlotte FC supporters reminded the rest of MLS just how large, loud and proud their fanbase is on Saturday afternoon, as a spirited crowd of 51,002 packed sunny Bank of America Stadium for their 2025 home opener, producing the vibrant atmosphere that’s become their specialty since their 2022 arrival in the league.

“I think it's a statement,” Zaha told MLS Season Pass post-game. “Me coming here to score goals, the whole team are working hard and we're just taking opportunities as well, so that shows to every other team in the league that we mean business this season.”

And Wilfried Zaha reminded the world of his attacking talent on his debut, scoring one goal and laying the groundwork for the other as The Crown defeated I-85 rivals Atlanta United , 2-0 , presenting a marker about their intentions to clamber into the MLS elite on the strength of his attacking excellence.

Game-changer

Atlanta United did a lot right in their approach to defending the Cote d’Ivoire-born, Crystal Palace-reared winger. Homegrown right back Matt Edwards was tenacious in his task in an overall cagey, balanced first half despite this being just his third career MLS match. The stats sheet shows Zaha took just one shot, was successful on only one of his five dribbles and logged a mere three touches of the ball inside the ATLUTD penalty box, as he was dispossessed six times and lost 18 of 22 duels.

Yet, he still popped up as the matchwinner, with CLTFC snatching both their goals in a fleeting five-minute span shortly after halftime. Both came from transition moments made possible by ATL defensive errors, their new superstar a study in efficiency while his teammates tightened things up in the back.

“He played a fantastic first half,” Atlanta coach Ronny Deila later said of Edwards. “I didn't see Zaha, I don't know if you see him, he didn’t do anything. And then he gets that moment in the second half.

“Once we go down, I think we lose organization - everybody goes, not everybody, but many go into the shells. Then we are not even. We are not doing what we talked about like we did in the first half. And then they get two, and then they make the game really difficult.”