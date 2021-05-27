Charlotte FC detail "extremely aggressive" expectations for MLS year one

“We're not scared to share what success is,” declared club president Nick Kelly. “Success is, we want to have the largest MLS match ever. Bank of America Stadium affords us this rare opportunity to eclipse the current [standalone] record, which is just under 74,000. We want to beat that. That's a challenge to our fans, that's a challenge to the market to come out in March of 2022 to make sure that we show everybody how Carolina represents soccer.”

CLTFC will share a home with their NFL siblings (Carolina Panthers), just like ATLUTD and the Sounders do, creating one of several factors fueling big season-ticket numbers and lofty ambitions for their 2022 bow.

With less than a year until their debut, the 2022 expansion club previewed their approach during a “ virtual town hall ” for media on Wednesday, explaining their plans to quickly plant deep community roots and gallop straight into the league’s elite, much like their comparably outsized predecessors in Atlanta and Seattle .

It’s not an official motto, but Charlotte FC want to carry a “go big or go home” mentality into MLS.

Their youth academy has already begun play and an array of community outreach projects are underway to help small businesses and military families. They range from addressing food insecurity and economic instability to providing small-sided playing fields and grassroots soccer and mentorship programs for kids across the Carolinas.

It’s no coincidence that their Southern counterparts sound so similar to the Five Stripes with their bold plans. CLTFC are eyeing not only Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification in their inaugural season, but a high enough seed to host a postseason match.

“We don't just want you there for the first match. We want a consistent home attendance of 30,000,” said Kelly. “That is a full lower bowl, that would put us top three in the league. That is a strong fanbase for year one, and then it also represents an opportunity that we want everybody who wants to come to a game to have the chance to come. There will be affordable options for single-game tickets.”

Atlanta United own the aforementioned milestone from their 2018 MLS Cup triumph at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not to mention all 10 of the biggest standalone regular-season attendance figures in MLS history and consistently large, loud home crowds. That’s the scale and experience Charlotte are targeting.

The Academy hosted local teams this past weekend on the big stage at Bank of America Stadium! 🏟️ Here’s how they did ⤵️ ⚽️ U14 CLT FC 𝟑 vs. U15 @Independence 𝟏 ⚽️ U17 Charlotte FC 𝟎 vs. U17/19 @CSA_Soccer 𝟏 pic.twitter.com/UmYYBP7Y8A

“We have an opportunity to establish a new fan base, new traditions,” said Kelly, positing that of “the thousands of people that move here every year, there's very little history, and very few people in the market that have an existing MLS fandom. So for us to be able to grab people in both North and South Carolina, and to create one unified fan base, is a truly unique opportunity.

“We want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to feel a part of this,” he added. “Our expectations in year one, as you'll see, are extremely aggressive.”

Club owner David Tepper made a cameo appearance on Wednesday, emphasizing his desire to create a party atmosphere – “that communal sort of togetherness” – at every match on par with the liveliest matchday experiences in the league. He underlined his commitment with a laugh upon flashing a few old photos from his days as a parent-coach of his daughters’ youth soccer teams.

“That's part of the attraction of MLS, you look at other stadiums and what goes on there, it’s two hours of fun,” said Tepper, who added that he’s been surprised at the enthusiasm he’s encountered ahead of the new club’s launch.