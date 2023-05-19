Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations

Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC and Charlotte FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation policy in the 85th minute of their match on May 17.

Charlotte will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season (clubs cannot be sanctioned twice for the same action from the same match). Chicago have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season and the organization and head coach Frank Klopas have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.