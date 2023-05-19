Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 13 of the 2023 campaign.

Araújo fined

Orlando City SC midfielder César Araújo has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 25th minute and 45th+1 minute of Orlando's match against New York City FC on May 17.

Disciplinary Committee: ORL-NYC Araujo Simulation-Embellishment 25min

Araújo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions

Disciplinary Committee: ORL-NYC Araujo Simulation-Embellishment 46+min

Charlotte FC issued official warning

Charlotte FC have been found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy in the 5th minute of their match against Chicago Fire FC on May 17 and will be issued an official warning for their first violation of the season.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Charlotte defender Nathan Byrne, midfielders Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood, and forward Enzo Copetti have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Disciplinary Committee: CLT-CHI CLT Mass confrontation 5min

Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC and Charlotte FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation policy in the 85th minute of their match on May 17.

Charlotte will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season (clubs cannot be sanctioned twice for the same action from the same match). Chicago have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season and the organization and head coach Frank Klopas have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Charlotte defender Bill Tuiloma and Chicago midfielders Gastón Giménez, Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Disciplinary Committee: CLT-CHI Mass confrontation 85min

