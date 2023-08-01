Charlotte FC, Andre Shinyashiki mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Charlotte FC and striker Andre Shinyashiki have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Brazil native, acquired in May 2022 from the Colorado Rapids, scored seven goals and added an assist in 28 games across all competitions for the Crown. However, he was limited to just five appearances (two starts) this season before cutting ties with Charlotte in order to sign with Azerbaijan Premier League side Netfçi PFK.

This move abroad ends a five-year run for Shinyashiki in Major League Soccer. The fifth overall pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft won MLS Rookie of the Year honors that same year thanks to a seven-goal, three-assist output in his debut campaign with the Rapids. In total, he contributed 22g/7a in 112 (61 starts) regular-season appearances between his time in Colorado and Charlotte.

Shinyashiki's departure comes a few weeks after Charlotte transferred midfielder Nuno Santos to Portuguese top-flight side Vitória de Guimarães for an undisclosed fee.

Christian Lattanzio's side has also added reinforcements during the Secondary Transfer Window (which runs through Aug. 2), bringing in veteran midfielders Brecht Dejaegere and Scott Arfield.

Charlotte, who face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup Round of 32, currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference – four points removed from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positioning.