Charlotte FC add Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montréal

Charlotte FC have acquired wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montréal for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the 20-year-old Canadian international, Montréal receive $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Toronto FC homegrown product has 1g/5a across 88 MLS regular-season matches. He was TFC's youngest-ever signing at age 15 and got traded last August to their Canadian Classique rival.

In 2021, at age 16, Marshall-Rutty was the youngest-ever call-up in Canadian history. However, he still awaits his senior debut.