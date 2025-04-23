Charlotte FC add Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
- CLT receive: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
- MTL receive: $100k GAM
Charlotte FC have acquired wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montréal for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for the 20-year-old Canadian international, Montréal receive $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
The Toronto FC homegrown product has 1g/5a across 88 MLS regular-season matches. He was TFC's youngest-ever signing at age 15 and got traded last August to their Canadian Classique rival.
In 2021, at age 16, Marshall-Rutty was the youngest-ever call-up in Canadian history. However, he still awaits his senior debut.
Boosted by a perfect 5W-0L-0D record at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte sit atop the Eastern Conference table with 19 points through nine matches.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant