Charlotte celebrate "complete performance" but promise "more to come"

It’s unclear if Christian Lattanzio is a fan of James Brown, but the Charlotte FC interim coach borrowed a famous phrase from the “Godfather of Soul” after the expansion side’s thorough 4-1 win over Nashville SC Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC have enjoyed an uptick after Lattanzio, who joined the coaching staff as an assistant, took over for departed head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. They are 3W-2L-1D since the coaching change and currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, one point above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

“They show that they are ready to go and give a game to everyone,” he said. “When we can play, we play and when we have to defend, we do and when we have to suffer together, we do. Today, was another example of that.”

It’s understandable, of course, to see why Lattanzio was so pleased. Charlotte won back-to-back games for the second time this season and did so by scoring a season-high four goals against a Nashville SC side he considers “one of the best teams in the league.”

“I couldn’t feel better. I think I feel really good,” he said. “I thought it was a complete performance from our boys.”

“I’m feeling really, really good because for me one thing that is very important in a team is to have many players who can score and make assists,” he said. “We had four different goal scorers, four players making assists. This is so important because it means the team is rich.”

One of those goal scorers was Karol Swiderski, who struck for his fifth goal of the season and first since consecutive braces in consecutive wins against the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati back in March.

“I hope I can score more goals because of course I’m DP player and I need to score,” the Poland international said. “I know this. This was also not easy for me because I want to give my best, but I am happy to win today and I think we can keep this way until we finish the season.“

Swiderski’s headed goal, off a service from Yordy Reyna, doubled the hosts lead in the 61st minute. It also capped a 25-pass sequence which, per Opta, was the most passes leading to a goal in MLS this season.