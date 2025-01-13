CF Montréal sign striker Prince Owusu

CF Montréal have signed striker Prince Owusu to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

To complete the transaction, Montréal acquired Owusu's Right of First Refusal from Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC in exchange for up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($175k guaranteed GAM, $75k conditional GAM).

The 28-year-old former German youth international spent the past season-and-a-half with Toronto, scoring 12 times in 45 all-competition appearances. He is a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing for Montréal.

"We are very excited to welcome Prince to the club," said club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.