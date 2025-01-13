CF Montréal sign striker Prince Owusu

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed striker Prince Owusu to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.
To complete the transaction, Montréal acquired Owusu's Right of First Refusal from Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC in exchange for up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($175k guaranteed GAM, $75k conditional GAM).
The 28-year-old former German youth international spent the past season-and-a-half with Toronto, scoring 12 times in 45 all-competition appearances. He is a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing for Montréal.
"We are very excited to welcome Prince to the club," said club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.
"With his addition, we are strengthening our squad with a powerful striker, recognized for his physical attributes, ability to protect the ball, willingness to press defenders, and consistent offensive production. Prince brings a wealth of leadership and experience gained in Europe and MLS."
Owusu is Montréal's second striker signing this offseason after Giacomo Vrioni was acquired in a trade with the New England Revolution. Vrioni will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.
Before coming to MLS, Owusu played for German sides TSV 1860 Munich, SC Paderborn 07, SSV Jahn Regensburg and more.
Montréal's 2025 season, their second under head coach Laurent Courtois, begins on Feb. 22 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
