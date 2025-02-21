CF Montréal sign Samuel Piette to contract extension

CF Montréal have signed veteran midfielder Samuel Piette to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old Canadian international has become a club legend since joining Montréal in 2017. He's made 209 appearances across all competitions, tallying 3g/12a.

Montréal's captain since 2023, Piette is the club's leader in the MLS era (field players) for regular season games played (186) and games started (167), and has led his hometown team to two Canadian Championship titles.

"It is with great honor that we see our team captain extend his stay with us. Since his arrival, Samuel has passionately embodied the values of our club, both on and off the field,” said president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. “His commitment, leadership, and consistency on the field make him an important part of our sporting project.