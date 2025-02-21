CF Montréal sign Samuel Piette to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
CF Montréal have signed veteran midfielder Samuel Piette to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.
The 30-year-old Canadian international has become a club legend since joining Montréal in 2017. He's made 209 appearances across all competitions, tallying 3g/12a.
Montréal's captain since 2023, Piette is the club's leader in the MLS era (field players) for regular season games played (186) and games started (167), and has led his hometown team to two Canadian Championship titles.
"It is with great honor that we see our team captain extend his stay with us. Since his arrival, Samuel has passionately embodied the values of our club, both on and off the field,” said president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. “His commitment, leadership, and consistency on the field make him an important part of our sporting project.
"Over the years, Samuel has proven himself to be a significant player through his ability to rally his teammates and represent our club with exemplary class. The stability he brings to our squad and his influence extend far beyond the 90 minutes of a match."
Internationally, Piette has earned 69 caps for the Canadian national team and was part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América squads.
"I'm very happy and proud to continue the adventure with my hometown club," said Piette. "I want to continue to experience strong emotions with my loved ones by my side.
"As I continue to push my limits, I want to continue to help the team achieve our goals and play an important role in our community. Together, I look forward to writing new chapters of our history."
Montréal open their 2025 season on Saturday when they travel to Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
