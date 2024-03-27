Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni

CF Montréal have signed Quebec midfielders Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni, the club announced Wednesday.

Biello, 17, has penned a homegrown deal through the 2025 MLS season with options spanning from 2026-28. The son of former Montréal manager Mauro Biello, he represented Canada at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to Montréal’s reserve team in July 2023.

Schiavoni was acquired from Italian Serie A side Bologna, reaching a deal through the 2024 season with options spanning from 2025-27. Subsequently, the 18-year-old was loaned to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League for the 2024 season.

Schiavoni is a CF Montréal Academy alumnus and participated in this year’s first-team training camp in Tucson, Arizona. He has two caps for Canada’s U-20 team.

