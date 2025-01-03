CF Montréal sign midfielder Fabian Herbers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed veteran midfielder Fabian Herbers via free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old German is under contract through 2026 at his third MLS club, following stints with the Philadelphia Union (2016-18) and Chicago Fire FC (2019-24).

Selected sixth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Herbers has 19g/24a in 205 regular-season appearances.

“We are delighted to acquire Fabian, an experienced player who has played over 200 MLS games,” said CFMTL president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

"He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker, and is known for his work ethic and team spirit. He is a veteran who will set a good example for the young players on our team.”

The club's first winter signing, Herbers provides experience and depth for a midfield that also features captain Samuel Piette and younger standouts like Caden Clark, Nathan Saliba and Bryce Duke.