CF Montréal sign midfielder Fabian Herbers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed veteran midfielder Fabian Herbers via free agency, the club announced Friday.
The 31-year-old German is under contract through 2026 at his third MLS club, following stints with the Philadelphia Union (2016-18) and Chicago Fire FC (2019-24).
Selected sixth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Herbers has 19g/24a in 205 regular-season appearances.
“We are delighted to acquire Fabian, an experienced player who has played over 200 MLS games,” said CFMTL president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.
"He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker, and is known for his work ethic and team spirit. He is a veteran who will set a good example for the young players on our team.”
The club's first winter signing, Herbers provides experience and depth for a midfield that also features captain Samuel Piette and younger standouts like Caden Clark, Nathan Saliba and Bryce Duke.
Montréal enter their second year under head coach Laurent Courtois looking to improve on an Eastern Conference Wild Card finish in 2024. Their 2025 season-opener is on Feb. 22 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
