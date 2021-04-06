CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Sebastian Breza on loan from Bologna FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired goalkeeper Sebastian Breza on loan from Bologna FC, the club announced Tuesday. The two clubs are both owned by Joey Saputo.

Breza, 23, has featured for various teams in the lower divisions in Italy, most regularly with Potenza Calcio in Serie D then Serie C, where he made 54 appearances. He is yet to debut with Bologna. Born in Ottawa, Breza is a Canadian youth international.

“We are pleased to welcome with us this Canadian international,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. “He’s very talented and knows several players on this team already, and he will bring additional competition to Clément [Diop] and James [Pantemis].”

The goalkeeper joins as part of a busy offseason for the club. Wilfried Nancy has taken over as head coach following Thierry Henry's departure, while the club has added key players such as Bjorn Johnsen, Djordje Mihailovic, Kiki Struna and more.

Breza is the latest player to make the loan move from Bologna to Montréal in recent seasons, following the likes of Orji Okwonwko, Lassi Lappalainen, Saphir Taider and others.