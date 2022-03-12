CF Montréal loan goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to CPL's Valour FC after contract extension

Also, Sirois and CF Montréal midfielder Sean Rea have both been loaned to Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League through the 2022 campaign. CF Montréal reserve the right to terminate the loans at any time.

“Following the positive experiences of our players on loan in 2021, we opted to do so again this season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “These loans allow them to log crucial minutes at a competitive level that is beneficial to their development. Although they will be pursuing their development externally, they will gain experience and we will continue to closely monitor their progress.”