Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal loan goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to CPL's Valour FC after contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed homegrown goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to a contract extension through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

Also, Sirois and CF Montréal midfielder Sean Rea have both been loaned to Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League through the 2022 campaign. CF Montréal reserve the right to terminate the loans at any time.

“Following the positive experiences of our players on loan in 2021, we opted to do so again this season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “These loans allow them to log crucial minutes at a competitive level that is beneficial to their development. Although they will be pursuing their development externally, they will gain experience and we will continue to closely monitor their progress.”

While with Valour FC last year, Sirois was named 2021 CPL Goalkeeper of the Year. The 20-year-old led the league with 94 saves and nine clean sheets.

Rea, 19, had one goal and four assists in just under 1,200 minutes with Valour FC a season ago. In 2019, he represented Canada at the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Both Sirois and Rea are yet to feature in MLS for CF Montréal.

