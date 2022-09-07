Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Belgium's Zulte Waregem

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Chinonso-Offor

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned forward Chinonso Offor to Belgian top-flight side SV Zulte Waregem through June 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

As of Jan. 31, Zulte will have the option to buy the 22-year-old Nigerian. If he is not transferred, CF Montréal can terminate the loan and recall Offor as of Feb. 1, 2023.

Further, the Canadian MLS side has inked Offor to a new contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

CF Montréal originally acquired Offor in early August, at the close of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, from Chicago Fire FC for $325,000 in General Allocation Money.

Offor is yet to appear for CF Montréal since joining a month ago. While with Chicago, he had two goals and two assists across 41 games (14 starts).

Before coming to MLS, Offor played in Latvia for two different clubs.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

