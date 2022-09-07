CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Belgium's Zulte Waregem

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned forward Chinonso Offor to Belgian top-flight side SV Zulte Waregem through June 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

As of Jan. 31, Zulte will have the option to buy the 22-year-old Nigerian. If he is not transferred, CF Montréal can terminate the loan and recall Offor as of Feb. 1, 2023.