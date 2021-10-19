Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal exercise transfer option on midfielder Ahmed Hamdi

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Ahmed Hamdi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have exercised the transfer option for on-loan midfielder Ahmed Hamdi from Egyptian side El Gouna FC, the club announced Tuesday. Hamdi is under contract through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Hamdi, 23, has made 19 appearances (eight starts) in his debut MLS season, scoring twice thus far. The midfielder is an Egyptian youth international, making five appearances with their U-23 national team.

“We are pleased with the decision we have made with Ahmed,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. “A first season away from home is never easy, but Ahmed has adapted well to his new reality and his new club. We took the time to analyze the situation and we are satisfied with what he has shown so far this season. We are confident that he can give us even more in the future.”

Hamdi is a product of El Ahly Cairo's youth system, making 18 appearances with the club. He then moved to El Gouna FC, where he made 42 appearances before heading to Montréal.

CF Montréal are in the thick of the Eastern Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, tied for sixth place with 41 points. There are five games remaining in the MLS regular season.

