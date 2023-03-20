CF Montréal bring back defender Gabriele Corbo from Italy's Bologna FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have secured the return of a player from their record-breaking 2022 MLS season, announcing Monday the signing of Italian defender Gabriele Corbo on a transfer from Italian side Bologna FC.

The 23-year-old center back, who made 14 regular-season appearances last season while on loan from the Serie A club, joins on a two-year deal through 2024 with an option for 2025.

Corbo's previous experience includes a season-long loan with Italian second-division club Ascoli during the 2020-21 Serie B campaign, playing 14 league matches as well as featuring in the Italy Cup.

“We are very happy to have Gabriele back with us, but this time permanently,” CFMTL vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a press release.

“He showed great things with us last season and his return will add to the competition within the squad. He will now have the chance to establish himself in Montréal.”

Under then-head coach Wilfried Nancy (now with the Columbus Crew), Corbo had 13 interceptions while accumulating an 85.9% pass completion percentage as Montréal finished with a franchise-best 65 points, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Now he returns under new boss Hernán Losada, who oversaw his first win in charge last Saturday: a dramatic, 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Union in Matchday 4.

Montréal return to action on Saturday, April 1 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when visiting Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.